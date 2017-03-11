Kill's Wedding Fever hits Straffan

Kill Musical and Dramatic Society will be staging, by kind invite, their production of Sam Crees' play Wedding Fever in Straffan Community Hall on March 10 and 11 at 8pm.

This is a fundraiser for Straffan National School.

The show stars Marie O’Neill as ‘Sadie, Terri Mullee as ‘Georgina’, Brendan Carton as ‘Willie’, Ali Behan as ‘Myra’, Damien Donegan as ‘Dennis’, Karen Fogarty as ‘Mrs. Hall’, Pat Lalor as Mr. Hall’, Ciaran O’Shea as ‘Alec’, Bríd Leddy as ‘Emily', Cian Kiely as ‘Davy Galbraith’ with Laura Sheehan as director,

Tickets are €12 and can be booked at 087 1043820.