'Anything Goes' at St Mary's College in Naas

Transition year students at St Mary's College will stage Cole Porter's Anything Goes from March 8 to 11 at the school (8pm).

Anything Goes is set aboard an ocean liner where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England.

Her pal Billy Crocker, a lovelorn Wall Street broker has stowed away to try to win the favour of his beloved, Hope Harcourt.

But Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin and his moll Bonnie. With the help of disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.

Tickets are available from the school at lunchtimes only or on the door on the night.

Buy early to avoid disappointment. Tickets are priced at €12 for an adult, €8 for students/senior citizens. Special offer for Thursday night only 2 adults and 2 children €35, 1 adult and 2 children €24.

.