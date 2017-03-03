Death of retired Kildare teacher, Una Heffernan

The death took place last week of long-time Clane resident and retired teacher, Una Heffernan, who spent thirty years teaching at Scoil Naomh Bríd in Celbridge.

A native of County Antrim, Una passed away on February 27, following a short battle with illness.

At her funeral mass, her daughter, Eibhlín, spoke about her mother and her values.

Una was the eldest of ten children, five boys and five girls.

Eibhlín said Una benefited from the 1947 Education Act and did the 11 Plus exam at St Dominic’s High School, learning the Irish language in the process.

She moved to Coventry in the UK to train as a teacher at St Paul’s.

She met Jim there and they married in 1967, living in Derby initially. They moved to Ireland in 1972, first to Leixlip and then, in 1978, to Clane.

Una taught in Tallaght and then at St Brigid’s School in Celbridge.

Eibhlin said she taught a number of generations and was held in high respect.

She had a love of Irish, arts and crafts and history, and was involved in the local history group. “She had values and work ethic and she empowered her daughters,” said Eibhlin. “She made all our communion dresses.”

Retiring in 2005, Una loved to travel and enjoyed trips to the USA and Australia, among other places.

She was involved in teacher training in Marino.

Una was particularly delighted by her grandsons, Cormac and Aidan. “Her all too sudden passing has hit us hard,” said Eibhlin.

Jim and Una would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August.

Una is survived by her husband, Jim, daughters Eibhlín, Deirdre and Róisín, sons-in-law Allen, Nathan and Micheál, grandsons Cormac and Aidan.

She was laid to rest in Mainham Cemetery after mass last Thursday.