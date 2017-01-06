Deaths in Kildare - January 6, 2017

Richard O'Neill - Dara Park, Newbridge/Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Richard O'Neill, also formerly of Moore Abbey. Sadly missed by his daughter Michelle and Chubby, grandchildren Ryan, Chelsea and Elly, sisters Mary and Eileen, extended family and friends.

Reposal at home from 5pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Richard Collier - Piercetown, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Richard Collier of Piercetown, Newbridge. He passed away peacefully at Curragh Lawns nursing home, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Anne, sadly missed by his sons Andy and Patrick (and his partner Anne), daughters Mary, Joan, Liz, Teresa and Rose, sons-in-law Pat, Michael and Eddie, grandchildren Christina, Chantelle, Laura, James, Graham, Peter and Teagan, great-grandchildren Jessica, Rebecca, Dylan and Kai, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 5pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Donations box in church.

Joe Carey - Robertstown/Carbury.

The death has occurred of Joe Carey, late of Graigues, Robertstown and Ballyhegan, Carbury. He passed away peacefully at Tallaght Hospital on January 5. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Joseph and Ciaran, brothers Ned and Larry, daughters-in-law Nicola and Sarah Jane, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 2pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.

Seamus (James) Harte - Naas

The death has occurred of Seamus (James) Harte, late of Monread Heights, Naas, and formerly of Inchicore. Peacefully, after a short illness at Naas General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of James; sadly missed by his loving son, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Jamie and Laura, his sisters Imelda and Gabrielle, brother Desmond, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Massey Bros Funeral Home, The Haven, 177 Crumlin Road. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in Church of Mary Immaculate (Oblates), Inchicore followed by burial to Palmerstown Cemetery.