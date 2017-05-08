Man under surveillance arrested

Gardai in Kildare arrested a male in his mid forties who was acting suspiciously in Newbridge last Tuesday.

The man was arrested by Kildare district drug unit who confirmed under surveillance that the man was acting strangely.

He was then taken to Newbridge garda station where an extensive drugs search was carried out on his person.

It was alleged that he had €4,000 worth of heroin on him.

The man who is from Athy cannot be named for legal reasons.

He will appear before Athy District court tomorrow (Tuesday).