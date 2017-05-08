€600 worth of items taken from shed in Kildare town

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for witnesses to a raid on a vacant house and shed in Kildare town between April 28 last and Sunday May 7 at 4.30pm.

The raid took place on a house at Mooretown Avenue.

Although nothing appears to have been taken from the house a number of items were stolen from the shed.

These include two horse rugs, a chain saw, a generator and a drill. Gardai estimate the value of the items at €600.