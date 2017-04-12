Two men remanded on bail for alleged assault of priest in Kildare town

Two young men appeared before Athy District Court on Tuesday on charges of assault causing harm on and robbery of a local priest in Kildare town.

Alan Geraghty, with an address listed as 8 Liffey Ave, Castlefen, Sallins, and his co-accused James McGuire, with an address listed as 7 Maple Lawns, Dunmurry, Kildare town, were arrested by gardai last Monday evening, April 10, at 5.55pm, in connection with the alleged assault causing harm to Fr Manuel Karipott of the Carmelite Church in Kildare town and the theft of his mobile phone.

After their arrest they were taken to Newbridge Garda station. They made no reply after caution.

They were both remanded on bail with conditions that they stay away from the injured party, Fr Manuel, and from the Carmelite Church in Kildare town.

They also have to sign on at Naas Garda station and adhere to a strict curfew of 9pm to 7am each day. They must also remain at the addresses given to the court for them.

The incident concerning Fr Manuel, of the Carmelite Church in Kildare town, happened last, Thursday April 6, at 9.40pm outside the church, while he was on his way home. The injured party was allegedly knocked to the ground and received punches and kicks to his head.

The pair have been remanded on bail for DPP directions until June 8 next.