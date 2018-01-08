Further information sought by council for Kildare town housing development

Kildare County Council are seeking further information for modifications to a massive housing development in Kildare town.

A decision was due on the 191 two storey residential scheme which will provide a mix of four, three and two bed detached, semi detached and terraced houses on 9.17ha on the Green Road and Southgreen Road in Kildare town last Friday. There are also plans to install 385 parking spaces.

The council has noted that the applicant Makros Ltd did not satisfactorily address a number of issues to several areas regarding the proposed drainage network including the revised designs and drawings for surface water drainage, pipe network calculations and drainage layout. It also raises concerns over flood risk areas on the site and the sewer network drainage system.

Further information was first sought by the council regarding the proposed residential development last August.