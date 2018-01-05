Green light for Kildare Village €50m extension

Klidare County Council has granted planning for a third extension of the Kildare Village retail outlet centre.

The plans for the €50m extension were lodged by Value Retail Dublin Ltd last May and include the addition of 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 new car parking spaces as well as new ATM facilities at a site located to the north of St Brigid's Primary School's existing sports ground, south of Abbey View house and north east of the Kildare Tourist outlet village, accessible from the Nurney Road

This will bring the number of outlets in the discount designer village to 120 adding to brands such as Armani, Ralph Lauren and French Connection.

The expansion plan which comprises of an extra 6,200 square meter Square proposes demolishing a small number of existing shops to integrate a two storey car park on the site as well as the new shop units.

The council sought further information on the project last July which included the failure of the proposed development to connect with the town centre.

The council sought a revised proposal from Retail Value Dublin Ltd to provide a high quality footpath network from the outlet centre to the historic town centre for ease of access for pedestrians.

The council also queried how the discount retail outlet will provide for additional car parking spaces required for Phase Three.

A specific concern regarded the displacement of the temporary car park with 146 spaces for a two storey car park with 460 spaces.

It questioned if the two storey car park should provide for 572 spaces, raising concerns that an under-estimation of car parking requirements could have knock on implications for congestion at the motorway interchange.

Meanwhile on a separate application Kildare County Council planners are currently seeking further information for 375 more car parking spaces at Kildare Village Outlet Centre.

A decision by the council was due on the application on January 3, however the council need more information from Value Retail Dublin Ltd, who applied for permission for 375 spaces on a site of almost two hectares beside Aldi in Kildare town on the Grey Abbey Road.