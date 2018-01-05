More information sought on Kildare Village planning application

Kildare County Council planners are seeking further information on a recent application for 375 more car parking spaces at Kildare Village Outlet Centre.

A decision by the council was due on the application yesterday however the council need more information from Value Retail Dublin Ltd, who applied for permission for 375 spaces on a site of almost two hectares beside Aldi in Kildare town on the Grey Abbey Road.

The additional information sought is on matters including transport, environmental and archaeology at the proposed site at Grey Abbey Road in Kildare town.