CAO information night for parents at Kildare town Library

Kildare town Library will host a CAO information night for parents and leaving cert students seeking to study at third level on Thursday 24 January at 7 pm.

Last year it was reported that 6,000 students drop out of their first year in college.

Karl Hegarty from Leinster College will give a talk providing information and advice for students and their parents who are applying for third level education through the CAO system.

Items such as what to choose? where to choose? how to choose? will all be covered.

Both parents and students are welcome.