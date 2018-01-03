Kildare town may maintain IBAL top spot

Kildare town are in the running to maintain the top spot in Irish Business Against Litter League. The winner will be announced at 12pm today.

The latest survey by business group IBAL shows Kildare town, last year’s winner is up against Roscommon, Thurles, Ennis and Waterford for the title of Ireland’s cleanest town, to be announced by Minister Denis Naughten at midday today.

Kildare town is one of 10 towns to be deemed Cleaner than European Norms in the latest survey, as is Maynooth and Leixlip.

An Taisce surveyed 25 towns and 15 city areas on behalf of IBAL.

Kildare town scooped the title last year and a sculpture was erected by IBAL in the town to mark the title.