Get Fit Clane launch night

Clane GAA in conjunction with Conlon’s Supervalu Clane will launch Get Clane Fit 2018 on January 5 at 8 pm in the GAA.

This is about encouraging the community and schools to get fit and healthy with a wide range of activities to suit all levels of fitness

The Clane Get Fit 2018 launch night for registration and information will take place on Friday where you will get to hear all about the private weigh in, activity programs and a chance to meet our fantastic volunteer leaders who will help you along the way.

This community challenge caters for all fitness levels with large range of activities, whether you are a walker, runner or want to dust off your bicycle you will fit right in. You will meet some new people, definitely have some fun, as well as get fit and healthy along the way. Come join us for the 6 weeks, for more information follow us on Facebook – Get Clane Fit or contact getclanefit@gmail.com

Sponsorship cards available now from Clane GAA /getclanefit@gmail.com Cost €100