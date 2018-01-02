Cash stolen from Naas business
Naas gardai are appealing for information after staff were held at knife point and a quantity of cash was stolen from a business premises on December 26 last at 8.34pm.
A lone male entered the premises on the Kilcullen road wielding a knife. He threatened staff and demanded cash. His face was covered with a grey hat with eye holes cut out. He made off on foot with the sum of money. He was 5ft 9, in his 20s and of thin build.
