Willie Redmond honoured at Kildare Tidy Towns awards

Ireland’s cleanest town got to celebrate its title one more time at the Kildare town Tidy Town’s annual awards night, which was held in Solas Bhride last Thursday.

There was even a special surprise award for local tidy town chairman Willie Redmond for all his hard work during the years.

“This award is also for the hard working commiteee,” said Willie, who was taken aback by his award.

“And it is for anyone who picked up even one piece of litter that helped us win our IBALtitle.”

The presentation of prizes for best estates, gardens and business premises took place in Solas Bhride, Tully Road, Kildare town on Thursday, November 9 at 8pm.

There was a video presentation from judge, Paddy Gleeson, who is both a horticulturist and gardening expert.

Paddy was previously a judge on RTE’s Super Gardens.

This years winners were as follows: In the best large or medium estate were Bishopsland; Loughminane Green and Cloghgarret Abbey.

In the best small estate were White Abbey Lawns; Crockanure and Leinster Walk.

The best business premises were: Fitzpatrick’s Garage; Silken Thomas and Kingsland Restaurant.

The best gardens belonged to Billy and Nellie Graham followed by Tommy and Marion Fortune and Frank and Kathleen McEvoy.

The special merit awards this year went to Fay Couzens, Seamus Furlong and Theresa Loughman, Ann O’Neill, Catherine O’Neachtain and lastly Margaret Pearson.

The past chairman award was given to Frank Morrissey.

And the community hero award went to Sile O’Sullivan.

See this week's Leinster Leader for a full picture page from the awards which is out tomorrow.