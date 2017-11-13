13 new social housing units for Monasterevin

A local councillor has said there is positive news regarding 13 new social housing for Monasterevin.

According to Cllr Mark Wall the council has purchased 13, three-bedroom homes at Cassidy’s court in Drogheda Street. Six of these houses will be ready by the end of the year.

“I am delighted after many representations upon behalf of constituents, that they Council have purchased 13, three bedroom homes at Cassidy’s court , Drogheda street , Monasterevin .” said Cllr Wall.

“Six of these family homes are due to be ready by the end of the year with the remaining seven early in 2018.”