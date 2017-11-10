Potholes fixed at the Plains estate in Kildare Town

Kildare County Council is filling in the unsightly potholes at the entrance to the Plains housing estate.

Long time resident and campaigner for better road conditions for residents Ian Weir confirmed that the works were carried yesterday, November 9 and today.

“We finally got the results we desired as the road is finally being repaired” said long time resident and pot hole campaigner Ian Weir.

Last July Kildare County Council stated that the ongoing issue with unsightly potholes at the entrance to the Plains housing estate was not their responsibility.

At that time Mr Weir said the potholes had been deteriorating over the past two years but the council had done nothing about the situation as the estate has not been taken in charge.

According to Kildare County Council spokesperson Maura McIvor however they have since called in the bond and are currently carrying out works to facilitate the taking in charge of this estate.

The works include the wearing course at the entrance, upgrade of the two existing foul water pumping stations and the relaying of the rising main.

"We envisage that this work will be complete by mid December and are working towards taking this estate in charge in consultation with Irish Water," she said.