St Corban's national school in Naas help promote school safety

The junior infants from St Corbans national school in Naas were presented with hi-viz vests this week to help promote road safety among school children as they return to school.

ESB Networks have teamed up with the Road Safety Authority to call on parents, guardians and teachers to ensure road safety, in particular cycle safety, is on the lesson plan for all children as they return to school in September, and are distributing free high visibility vests to all children starting school this year across the country.

To provide practical cycle safety and skills training to promote competent and confident cyclists, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, the RSA and Cycling Ireland, have developed Cycle Right, the National Standard for Cycle Training.

“Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said: “Now that the children are returning from holidays and going back to school it is important to remind motorists to be mindful of our most vulnerable road-users. We would encourage parents and teachers to use our new cycle training programme to educate children to be vigilant when out walking or cycling to school and ensure they have all the correct safety gear; high vis jackets, lights and helmets for doing so.”