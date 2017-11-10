22 years since Jo Jo Dullard disappeared in Kildare

Twenty two years have now passed since Jo Jo Dullard went missing in Kildare as she made her way home to Co. Kilkenny.

The last known location of Jo Jo Dollard was when she made a phone call from a phone box in Moone, Co Kildare. She had been hitch-hiking while travelling home to Callan in Kilkenny from Dublin on the evening of November 9, 1995.

A fresh online appeal has been made in the wake of her anniversary calling for anyone who knows anything to contact the gardai.

“All information helps, whether it shuts the door on one avenue and allows for focus on another avenue or it might also be that piece of information that helps bring JoJo home,” it says on Kildare Crime Alerts and Prevention facebook page.

“JoJo's attacker/kidnapper is still out there living and walking among you. Many of you have read the newspaper articles from the time of JoJo's disappearance until now and yet nothing seems to have been done. 22 years is far too long to get answers, and the answers are out there.This young lady could have been your sister, your daughter, your niece or your aunt. Would you not do everything in your power to find her and help bring her home? Ireland has too many dark secrets. Time to drag them out into the light.”

To contact the Garda Missing Persons Bureau, telephone 01 6662615 or email missing_persons@garda.ie