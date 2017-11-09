Kildare's tourism drive for 2018 kicks off at world's largest travel fair

The Killashee House Hotel and the Irish National Stud and Gardens are joining Tourism Ireland at World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week.

WTM heralds the beginning of Ireland’s promotional drive overseas for the 2018 season and will include Kildare as part of the new Ancient East route.

Over the three days, the Irish companies will engage in thousands of meetings with British and international tour operators – to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2018.

Organisers estimate that almost £3 billion’s (about €3.4 billion’s) worth of business was done at last year’s WTM.