Kildare town Silken Thomas Players to re-enact 1883 murder trial

As part of the Kildare town Hallowe'en Festival the Silken Thomas Players are offering a spine-tingling opportunity to be spirited back to the 1833 to the trial of Patrick Kelly for his role in the murder of Christopher Murphy in Kildare.

The audience will play the role of jury, the judge and the executioner are on hand to decide the fate of Patrick Kelly throughout the weekend. According to organisers participants will hear chilling evidence of secret societies – Blackfeet and Whitefeet - sworn to wade knee deep in blood, savage beatings, ghostly apparitions and prisoners left to rot in the macabre gaol below the courthouse.

Based on true events retold by Mario Corrigan and dramatised by Mark Stafford, the audience will decide on the fate of Patrick Kelly, followed by a review of the prisoners interred deep in the court house gaol and the gallows in the execution yard. Befitting such an onerous undertaking mulled wine and other refreshments will be on hand to sooth the spirit. Tickets can be booked at the Heritage Centre and are disappearing fast. Miss this rare opportunity to re live one of Kildare Towns most infamous trials and to soak up the savagery of this dark time at your peril.

"Mario Corrigan has unearthed a real gem in the trial of Patrick Kelly a true miscarriage of justice where the ghostly spirits of the dead men return seeking justice and exacting vengeance" say Silken Thomas Players Chairman Mark Stafford "we are delighted to be able to offer a glimpse of it, it is a rich vein of material that hopefully will be explored more in the future. We are delighted to be working with Kildare Chamber and taking part in this unique Town Festival. We are grateful to Kildare County Council for allowing access all areas to the Courthouse and cells and those attending will be front and centre in all grimly goings on".