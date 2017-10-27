Kildare County Council to carry out sight line improvement works at Tullylost Cross

Kildare County Council will carry out sight line improvement works at Tullylost cross on the Monasterevin to Rathangan road.

The Council informed Cllr Mark Wall that the Municipal District Office will carry out works at this location next week to try to improve the sight lines at this location.

The Municipal District Office will be restricted in relation to what works can be done due to proximity to services and residences at the junction

“I’ve being contacted by a number of road users in relation to the sight lines at this location and I hope the Council carry improve the sight lines here in the interest of everybody’s safety,” he said.