Athy considers age friendly parking

Age friendly parking may be considered for Athy when the council next reviews the parking bye-laws for the area.

A motion was tabled at this month’s area meeting by Cllr Mark Wall that Kildare County Council consider age friendly parking in the Athy area as part of any future reviews of parking bye-laws and designs.

The meeting heard that a review of the Athy Bye Laws commenced in September 2017. The amended draft will be discussed with the members and age friendly parking can be considered.

“Older people do not qualify for disable parking,” said Cllr Wall. “This is very progressive as there is a signifcant issue with parking. It is not free parking – it is just a space that is a little bit wider and easier to access.”

Cllr Thomas Redmond in support said it was a very progressive motion.