New 24/7 defibrillator for Monasterevin

A defibrillator will be mounted at O’Rourke’s Allcare Pharmacy in Monasterevin on October 27 next at 11am.

The pharmacy in conjunction with the Order of Malta have been busily fundraising to fulfill their joint-objective of providing a Community Accessible Defibrillator for the town.

The defibrillator will be mounted outside the pharmacy in a temperature controlled unit which will be accessible 24/7 by pin code, available from The National Ambulance Service when contacted in an emergency.

Speaking in advance of the official unveiling, Elaine Clarke, Managing Pharmacist at O’Rourke’s Allcare Pharmacy, expressed her gratitude for the support received from all corners of the local community for this worthwhile project, ''We are delighted and proud to be able to provide

such an important piece of equipment for the community. Our aim was complete accessibility which involved extra expense in allowing for the provision of the pin operated, temperature controlled unit to house the defibrillator. We want to thank our customers, the local community and The Order of Malta for their support in fundraising. Without them, this would not have been possible and we hope everyone can join us on Friday morning for such a positive event.”

All are welcome to attend the launch and refreshments will be served.