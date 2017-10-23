€450k Kildangan bridge upgrade works one step closer

The €450k upgrade works for Kildangan bridge are one step closer and may even be completed by next spring.

Councillors approved the Part 8 for the footpath scheme of the upgrade works at this month's area meeting, which was held this morning Monday, October 23, and will be completed by the end of the year.

Members heard that the footpaths will extend towards the school and provide safe pedestrian access over the bridge.

The members were told that a new design for the bridge needs to be satisfy Irish Rail and be sympathetic to the area and the historic makeup of the bridge.

The funding for the works is already in place from LPT monies, NTA funds and council funds.

“The NTA funds have to be spent this year,” said Area Engineer Dave McGrath.

“A start will be made to the approaches to the bridge this year and the footpaths on either side of the bridge as well as the lighting. The rest of the work will be carried out next year.“

The meeting heard that the design for the bridge must be go to the architects and planners before it will be brought before the council for discussion.

Chair of the meeting Ivan Keatly said it was an area of concern for all residents of Kildangan and the upgrade by next spring will be very much appreciated.

The bridge has been a major concern for residents for years.

To help highlight the issue 230 children walked across the bridge in protest in June 2016.