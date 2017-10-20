Kildare town's lucky Louis strikes again with big lotto win

Kildare town’s Malone’s newsagent has struck it lucky again with a €65,000 Telly Bingo win.

Lucky Louis Hennessy said that the winning ticket was revealed earlier this afternoon at 2pm.

A Kildare granny has scooped the win but she had to wait a full 15 minutes before it could be confirmed.

“The pensioner came into the shop with her son to say that she thought she had won," said Louis. "However we could not confirm it straight away and had to wait until 2pm for the Lotto offices to open to confirm. The machine said to contact the office. It was a long fifteen minutes.”

This has been an extra lucky week for Louis who sold two All Cash winners on Tuesday with two customers winning €400 each.