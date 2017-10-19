Kildare Mum's plea for a van for her 12 year old disabled son

Kildare mum-of-two Tracy McGinnis is appealing for help to fundraise for a van for her severely disabled son Brendan.

Tracy (51) lives with her two sons Declan (9) and Brendan Bjorn (12) in an unfinished house in Ticknevin, Carbury. Her youngest son goes to the local school there while Brendan goes to St Raphaels in Celbridge.

Tracy is a single mother and full time carer to Brendan , who can’t talk, walk and has severe epilepsy, cerebral palsy, osteoporosis and a range of other health issues.

She put her career as a family therapist on hold in order to care for her son full-time. As a result she has set up a gofundme page to buy a van to accommodate Brendan Bjorn’s wheelchair.

She had hoped to raise enough to be able to move house but this is not feasible.

“I am once again changing Brendan Bjorn’s campaign to reflect only the need for a new wheelchair accessible van and other special care need costs,” she said.

“I have decided that the goal of a home is simply too unrealistic. It is heartbreaking, to be honest, but I am giving up on the goal of Brendan Bjorn’s Bungalow The fundraiser remains open for a new van and for other costs of items he needs which I simply cannot afford on my own. If, by some miracle people donate enough for his bungalow, then a dream will come true of it’s own volition.

“I want to publicly thank all of you who have so kindly donated to date toward this fundraiser. Your generosity has helped keep a roof over his head the past few months.”

Brendan Bjorn was born with Congenital cytomegalovirus, a condition he contracted while still in the womb.

He is severely disabled and as a result requires round the clock care. His level of care is considered palliative, and he is not expected to live past 18.

Brendan also needs be close to his school in Celbridge, which is about a 45 minute drive from where the family currently live.

Brendan gets pressure sores – areas of damaged skin from staying in the one place for too long. As a result, travelling long distances in the car is very bad for him - another reason Tracy is looking to move to a more suitable accommodation.

She was on the KCC housing list but was told that it could take up to 15 years or longer before her family can get a home

She has qualified for HAP allowance but is finding it difficult to find a home suitable for Brendan’s needs.

To donate to Tracy’s fund, go to gofundme.com and look for SpecialNeedsCostsForBrendanBjorn.