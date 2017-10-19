Change of venue for Kildare town €1k Hallowe'en giveaway weekend

A Kildare town pub is offering €1,000 for this year’s best dressed Hallowe'en costume.

There is a change of venue this year for the Tigerlily nightclub 'Back from the Dead' Hallowe’en weekend, which takes place Saturday October 28 and 29 in Kildare town, with €1000 cash up for grabs for the best dressed Hallowe'en costume.

This Hallowe'en weekend, the Silken Thomas, will host the party due to ongoing renovations at the Tigerlilly nightclub.

Voting takes place publically through a like and comment mechanic and the TigerlilyFacebook page will be resurrected for this competition. This year a discretionary judges award has been added whereby judges can award a €250 cash prize to a deserving recipient outside of the public vote.

“Every year the standard rises with really creative costumes and make-up. The Hallowe'en fancy dress weekend was always a massive date in the Tigerlily diary and we wanted to continue the tradition,” said managing director, Brian Flanagan.

According to organisers Hallowe’en goers can expect great music, scary costumes and ghoulish fun till late.

To be included in the competition, entrants must be photographed by the Silken’s official photographer.



