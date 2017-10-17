There was a good turnout for the county Kildare 1916 to 2016 commemorative book and DVD launch which took place at the Kildare Readers Festival, Riverbank Arts Centre on Saturday evening.

It was launched by the Mayor of Kildare Martin Miley.

Also in attendance were Cllr Padraig McEvoy and Sonya Kavanagh,Director of Services KCC and local Librarian Mario Corrigan.

The book and DVD commemorates Kildare’s 1916 to 2016 celebrations which took place all over the county throughout last year.

It includes the many and varied arts, heritage and educational events, performances and exhibitions carried out in Kildare during the 1916 centenary year.

