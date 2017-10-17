Newbridge greyhound stadium on track for digital revamp

Newbridge greyhound track is set to benefit from a digital transformation after the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) announced a five-year technology partnership which will see the sport enhance its customer experience.

The IGB has signed a contract with Innovate Business Technology for the delivery of cloud managed services which will bring greyhound racing much closer to its followers both on and off track.

Innovate, a cloud service and IT solutions provider, will provide an infrastructure that will enable IGB to expand the use of video services, seamlessly cope with peaks in betting demand, and also improve their on-premise customer experience.

“The Irish Greyhound Board is continually looking to use technology to enhance the customer experience, both within our stadia and for clients remotely accessing our services,” said Joe Lewins, Director of Tote and Wagering.

“Our partnership with Innovate will produce many obvious boosts to the racing consumer, such as enabling us to seamlessly integrate their tote betting, refreshments, food and drink onto a single payment point. We also want to expand the use of video services to increase our target audience and revenue streams through an easily accessible and reliable video stream.”