Peter McVerry in Athy designated safe spot during storm

The Peter McVerry Family Hub in Athy located at former Dominican Priory has been designated a safe space for rough sleepers in the south of the county during storm Ophelia .

Peter McVerry Trust began implementing its emergency response protocols following the declaration of a category red wind warning by Met Eireann yesteray evening for Kildare.

The homeless shelter, which is based in Newbridge, is coordinating efforts with local groups at Kildare County Council. Transport is available to bring people to these services according to a media statement.