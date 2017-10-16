Car stolen from outside house in Naas

Naas Gardai are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside its owners house in Naas on Friday, October 13 from 3am to 10am.

The car was parked in the Monread area outside the house when ocupants awoke to find the car and car keys were gone. There was no evidence of a break in and gardai believe the keys were taken through the letter box. The car was a 171 Kia with registration number 171 KE 1564.

If you have any information about this car or have seen it in your area contact Naas Gardai on 045 884300