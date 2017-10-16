Council issue Hallowe'en guidelines for Kildare

This Hallowe'en the council is warning to think twice if you are collecting or storing waste for a bonfire.

As Hallowe'en approaches, Kildare County Council wishes to remind all householders of the risks arising from bonfires, the illegal nature of the activity, the effects on the local community and the negative effect on the general environment.

The Council, with the support of Local Associations and the Community Garda, is appealing to local communities not to contribute to any bonfires this Hallowe'en, and to respect both the environment and the health of local children and neighbours.

"In many housing estates, the practice of having bonfires has ceased, so where bonfires continue, you are more likely to get waste from other areas being brought to your housing estate," a statement said. "With this in mind, please note the following: It is illegal to dump or burn waste/rubbish of any description (including for a bonfire); It is illegal to allow unauthorised waste collectors to collect and dispose of waste; every individual has a responsibility to dispose of his/hers waste correctly and legally. Providing household waste materials for burning in a Halloween bonfire is committing a criminal offence.

Bonfires cause dangerous pollution. Poisonous toxins (dioxins) are one of the many chemicals released into the air, where they linger in the aftermath of the fire. These toxins contaminate the land around the fire and any area the smoke passes over.

Bonfire smoke prevents you neighbours from enjoying their gardens, opening windows or hanging washing out, and reducesvisibility in the neighbourhood and on roads; Fire from bonfires is a potential safety risk as it can spread to nearby fences or buildings; when the bonfire finishes burning, it can take several months for a green to recover. Fines ranging from €150 to €3000 can be imposed on those responsible for providing and or stockpiling rubbish for bonfires."

Meanwhile Athy Municipal District promoters are holding a Halloween drum and lazer even with a fancy dress parade in Nelson St with music, treats and face painting in Emily Square on Tuesday, October 31 from 6.30pm to 9pm.

The Drum out the Deamons event is described as a spectacular drum and lazer display and much more in Emily Square.



