Kilmead couple ashamed of drunk threat made to neighbour

A couple who came before Athy District Court on Tuesday, October 10 last pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious injury to a neighbour.

Rose Marie Berry and Anthony Mulhall, both with an address listed as Moate View, Kilmead, made the threat on December 30, 2015 while highly intoxicated.

The court heard that they made the threats to a neighbour by way of a threatening note, which Rose Marie wrote on behalf of her partner, Anthony Mulhall.

The next day, after they had both sobered up, they realised what they had done and immediately reported it to the gardai, the court was told. Gardai did not believe that the couple would have acted on the threats made.

The court heard that the injured party was very upset when she found who the threat came from.

Solicitor Jackie McManus told the court that the letter came about after the pair were having difficulties at the time, they were on medication and both were highly intoxicated.

They are extremely apologetic and made a full admission. She said Rosemarie works part time and earns €270, while Anthony claims disability allowance. She said tensions had built up with their neighbour over a year and a half prior to the incident. They are both very ashamed of their actions.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that as the gardai do not believe the pair would have carried out the threat he would not give a custodial sentence.

He fined them both €400 each to be paid in full over 30 installments