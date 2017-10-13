Fine for Kildare who man broke his back in quad bike accident

A man who was before Athy District court on Tuesday, October 10, for driving his quad bike with no insurance was fined €350.

Francis Cleary with an address listed as Larchill, Monasterevin came to the attention of gardai on August 29, 2016 at Crosskeys in Kildangan, after he was involved in a single vehicle collision while moving his bike 100 meters up the road.

The court heard that the defendant had been out with friends and he was moving his bike 100 meters up the road to make it safe for his friends to park when he lost control and suddenly crashed . He broke his back in the accident and has suffered huge financial and psychological losses ever since. He has also been out of work for 12 months but was very fortunate to be alive.

The paramedics who arrived on the scene 'saved his life', the court heard.

The defendant told the court that is 'very lucky' to be here

"It has been a valuable lesson to learn," he said

He had one previous conviction for no insurance. He has been driving for over 17 years.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he would not disqualify him this time.

He gave him six months to pay the fine.