Zombies come under scrutiny at Maynooth University research week

It is research week next week at Maynooth Univeristy and the public are invited to hear about the lastest research being undertaken by Maynooth academics and students including reflections on Ireland’s treatment of women and children and research on zombies.

From October 19 to 26 the University will celebrate the innovation, the impact and the creativity of research undertaken by its world-class professors, lecturers, postdoctoral researchers, undergraduate and postgraduate students, across its three faculties, research institutes and centres.

Reflections on Ireland's Institutional Treatment of Women and Children; a new census data mapping tool; a piano recital featuring contemporary Irish composers and research on zombies are just some of the highlights of Maynooth University’s Research Week 2017.

Just in time for Halloween, Anthropologist Dr Jamie Saris investigates the cultural significance of the zombie and Media Studies Professor Maria Pramaggiore follows with an examination of zombie visions film and television. This talk takes place on Thursday, 26 October in Maynooth Library, Main Street, Maynooth at 6:30pm.

Other highlights include a three-minute thesis competition for post-graduate students; a session with our postdoctoral researchers using fast, fun, five-minute talks using the Ignite platform, a seminar called: 'Tweeting the smart city: the affective enactments of the smart city on social media'; and a “Thinks and Drinks” event in Brady’s Pub on the subject of “Free Will.”

Maynooth researchers collaborate with partners across the globe to address some of the most pressing challenges facing society today in a dynamic and distinctive inter-disciplinary environment. Research Week 2017 is an opportunity for the public to see its value and impact, with many exciting and creative events running throughout the week.

Professor Philip Nolan, Maynooth University President, will open Research Week 2017 in the Iontas Building – on Thursday, 19 October from 11am and all are welcome to attend.