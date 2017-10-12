Man caught selling stolen goods at Athy Market fined €1,000

A man who appeared before Athy District Court on Tuesday, October 10 for handling stolen property at the Athy market was fined €1000.

Wayne Whitehouse, with an address listed as 19 Hampton Green, Balbriggan came to the attention of gardai on March 19, 2016 at Hunting Grounds in Athy for handling stolen goods.

The court heard that the defendant was in the local market in Athy with about 30 items for sale. Five or six of those items had serial numbers displayed on them which were linked to stolen goods.

A local man then saw his own property for sale on the stall. It was a drill worth €750 which had been stolen in Athy. There was also a saw for sale worth €600 which had been stolen 12 days earlier in Omagh.

The court heard that the defendant was unaware that the goods he had purchased were stolen. If had been wise to the fact then he would not have put them on display with their 'serial numbers' in view.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said 'he won't make that mistake again'.

“Every item was burgled or stolen from a van and behind these items are real victims,” he said.

“It is not pleasant and it drives up the insurance costs.”

The court heard that the defendant co-operated with gardai and drove all of the items to the garda station.

“As we speak there are gangs stealing tools from sheds around Ireland,” Judge Zaidan added.

A probation report was handed in to the judge who read it and said it was favourable.

The defendant had two previous convictions.

He was given six months to pay the fine.