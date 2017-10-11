Athy man shouted obscenities at gardai

An Athy man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, October 10 for verbally assaulting a garda was fined €400.

Daniel Connell (23) with an address listed as 1317 Townspark, Athy, came to the attention of gardai on September 9, 2016 at Nelson Street.

The court heard that the defendant was in an upstairs room when he ran down and out of the house shouting obscenities at gardai who were conducting a search of a relative nearby.

He shouted 'f**k off' and 'you're a wan***r'.

The court heard that the defendant was sorry for his actions and only got involved because it was a relative of his. He was described in court as a 23 year old father of three young kids who is suffering from cannabis and tablet addiction. He is currently getting treatment for his addictions. He apologised to gardai in court after he was asked to do so by Judge Desmond Zaidan. He is in receipt of social welfare and has 9 previous convictions, including one for public order.

He was fined €400.