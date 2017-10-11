Women's Enterprise Day celebrations at Kildare Village

A special even to celebrate Kildare women in enterprise will be held at the Kildare Village tomorrow, Thursday, October 12.

In partnership with the local enterprise office the event is for aspiring female entrepreneurs and female led businesses in Kildare and will take place at the Lounge in Kildare Village.

Special guests include Mary Ann O’Brien from Lily O’Brien’s chocolates, and ambassador for National Women’s Enterprise Day this year; Karolynn MacHale of Aria Boutique in Naas and Lee Ann McCarthy from Kildare Village.

The theme of this year’s day is ‘Open Doors to New Markets’, in line with recent reports showing that female entrepreneurs in Kildare expect to get more than a quarter of their revenues from overseas markets.

The local enterprise office offers support to local businesses such as mentoring programmes, training and networking opportunities.

Jacqui McNabb, head of enterprise with the Kildare Local Enterprise Office, said the event for local entrepreneurs promises to be an uplifting day, with lots of insights and information for female entrepreneurs and those planning to start a business.

“Places are limited though so we advise people to book early,” she said.

The programme also includes a networking lunch and limited complimentary one to one mentoring sessions with business leaders specialising in export marketing, social media and finance.

KCC CE Peter Carey said it is crucial to encourage female entrepreneurs to follow their dreams through the provision of practical supports and services.