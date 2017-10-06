Sleep out for charity with Housing Action Kildare

On October 13 next, members of Housing Action Kildare and others will be sleeping out at Newbridge Town Hall from 7 pm to 7 am to shine a light on homelessness.

They are joining groups across Ireland to raise funds to support the vital work of Focus Ireland and their aim to end homelessness in Ireland.

Family homelessness has reached historic proportions with 2,777 children currently living in emergency accommodation in Ireland, often unable to get to school, rarely getting a home cooked meal and sinking into darkness.

“We are joining Focus Ireland on October 13 to help shine a light of hope on Ireland’s changing landscape of homelessness,” said a spokesperson

“Please lend your support by sponsoring our event, or come along and join us at Newbridge Town Hall 7 pm to 7 am. All funds go to Focus Ireland.”