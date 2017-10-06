Finalists announced for the Kildare Chamber Business Awards 2017

The finalists for the County Kildare Chamber Business Awards 2017 have been announced.

The awards, which will be held on November 17 in the K Club, are county wide recognising the entrepreneurship, innovation, diversity and talent of businesses across all sectors.

The awards honour industry leaders through the acknowledgement of innovative business processes, product development, enterprise, sustainability and overall business success.

One hundred and ten nominations were received and the judges deliberated over the past week and finalists were selected in each category.

And the finalists are as follows:

Customer Excellence Award sponsored by AIB

Local Enterprise Office Kildare

Fitzpatrick’s Garage Group

Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper

Social Media/Digital Marketing Award sponsored by Bettergolf.ie

Mondello Park Ltd

Naas Racecourse

Centrepiece Rosettes

Excellence in Hospitality Award sponsored by Punctual Print

The Keadeen Hotel

The Curragh Racecourse

Cliff at Lyons

Networker of the Year sponsored by The Kildare Post

House of Finance (Ronan Twohig)

Optiweb (Grainne Slattery)

IT Monkey (Edric White)

Excellence in Tourism Award sponsored by JF Dunne Insurances

Fairways and Fundays Limited

The Glenroyal Hotel and Leisure Club

Palmerstown House Estate

E Commerce Award sponsored by Graphedia

Riverbank Arts Theatre

The Clanard Hotel – Santa’s Magical Trail

Reilly’s Supervalu Sallins

SME of the year (1-5 employees) sponsored by O’Kelly Sutton Chartered Accountants

O’Brien Prendegast & Associates Ltd

Teamworx Recruitment

Essential Driver and Safety Training Solutions Ltd

SME of the year (6-20 employees) sponsored by Colourtrend

TanOrganic

Sanctuary Synthetics

Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors

SME of the year (21 plus employees) sponsored by ISS Recruitment and Training

Crystal Air Limited

O’Neill and Brennan

EMS Copiers Managed Print Solutions

Retailer of the Year sponsored by Ladytown Business Park

Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper

Reilly’s Supervalu Sallins

Freedom Travel

Innovation and Technology Award sponsored by Kerry

Ash Technology Ltd

HTH Accountants

Excellence in CSR Award sponsored by Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors

Intel Ireland

Bank of Ireland Kildare

Culinary Food Group

Bord na Mona

Start-up Business of the Year sponsored by LEO Kildare

Fiona’s Nutterly Solutions

JA Broghies Ireland Ltd

Essential Driver and Safety Training Solutions Ltd

The Kildare Community Project of the Year sponsored by Kildare County Council and The Queally Group

This is an online vote on www.countykildarechamber.ie . Voting closes on 20 October. The finalists

are:

Naas Tidy Towns – Wild Food Festival

Clane Project Centre

Kilcullen Community Action and Tidy Towns

Kilcock Men’s Shed

Tea Lane Graveyard Conversation Group

Kildare Town Youth Cafe

The overall Business of the Year sponsored by Bank of Ireland will be announced at the Gala Awards

night and the Recipient of the “Outstanding Contribution to Business “ Award sponsored by Maynooth

University will be announced on the night.