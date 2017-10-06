Finalists announced for the Kildare Chamber Business Awards 2017
Awards
The finalists for the County Kildare Chamber Business Awards 2017 have been announced.
The awards, which will be held on November 17 in the K Club, are county wide recognising the entrepreneurship, innovation, diversity and talent of businesses across all sectors.
The awards honour industry leaders through the acknowledgement of innovative business processes, product development, enterprise, sustainability and overall business success.
WATCH:
One hundred and ten nominations were received and the judges deliberated over the past week and finalists were selected in each category.
And the finalists are as follows:
Customer Excellence Award sponsored by AIB
Local Enterprise Office Kildare
Fitzpatrick’s Garage Group
Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper
Social Media/Digital Marketing Award sponsored by Bettergolf.ie
Mondello Park Ltd
Naas Racecourse
Centrepiece Rosettes
Excellence in Hospitality Award sponsored by Punctual Print
The Keadeen Hotel
The Curragh Racecourse
Cliff at Lyons
Networker of the Year sponsored by The Kildare Post
House of Finance (Ronan Twohig)
Optiweb (Grainne Slattery)
IT Monkey (Edric White)
Excellence in Tourism Award sponsored by JF Dunne Insurances
Fairways and Fundays Limited
The Glenroyal Hotel and Leisure Club
Palmerstown House Estate
E Commerce Award sponsored by Graphedia
Riverbank Arts Theatre
The Clanard Hotel – Santa’s Magical Trail
Reilly’s Supervalu Sallins
SME of the year (1-5 employees) sponsored by O’Kelly Sutton Chartered Accountants
O’Brien Prendegast & Associates Ltd
Teamworx Recruitment
Essential Driver and Safety Training Solutions Ltd
SME of the year (6-20 employees) sponsored by Colourtrend
TanOrganic
Sanctuary Synthetics
Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors
SME of the year (21 plus employees) sponsored by ISS Recruitment and Training
Crystal Air Limited
O’Neill and Brennan
EMS Copiers Managed Print Solutions
Retailer of the Year sponsored by Ladytown Business Park
Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper
Reilly’s Supervalu Sallins
Freedom Travel
Innovation and Technology Award sponsored by Kerry
Ash Technology Ltd
HTH Accountants
Excellence in CSR Award sponsored by Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors
Intel Ireland
Bank of Ireland Kildare
Culinary Food Group
Bord na Mona
Start-up Business of the Year sponsored by LEO Kildare
Fiona’s Nutterly Solutions
JA Broghies Ireland Ltd
Essential Driver and Safety Training Solutions Ltd
The Kildare Community Project of the Year sponsored by Kildare County Council and The Queally Group
This is an online vote on www.countykildarechamber.ie . Voting closes on 20 October. The finalists
are:
Naas Tidy Towns – Wild Food Festival
Clane Project Centre
Kilcullen Community Action and Tidy Towns
Kilcock Men’s Shed
Tea Lane Graveyard Conversation Group
Kildare Town Youth Cafe
The overall Business of the Year sponsored by Bank of Ireland will be announced at the Gala Awards
night and the Recipient of the “Outstanding Contribution to Business “ Award sponsored by Maynooth
University will be announced on the night.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on