Residents appeal house decision

LOUGHBOLLARD Residents Association has appealed to Bord Pleanala against the decision of Kildare County Council to grant planning permission for a house in the estate.

On August 24, the Council granted permission for the building of a two storey house at No 79 in Loughbollard estate following objections from a number of nearby residents.

The permission would mean the subdivision of the site and other work.

The Leader recently reported that a previous permission in 2005 was the subject of an appeal to Bord Pleanala which granted permission.

There are ongoing between the Council and owner due to the unauthorised removal of a wall.