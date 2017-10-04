Magee Gunners hit the road for successful charity walk in Kildare town

The Magee Gunners hit the road recently in aid of Pieta House.

The 38km walk took place on September 13 last at the old Magee Barracks site in Kildare town.

“We formed up again at the gates of Magee barracks Kildare to walk to the Glen of Imaal in Wicklow,” said organiser Martin Kelly.

“This was our second year to compete in this event for such a worthy cause. There were ten returning walkers from last year with nine new walkers replacing some of the walkers from last year who due to overseas duties and other work commitments.”

According to Martin weather conditions this year were far more favourable for walking than what the walkers had to endure for last years event but it didn’t make the walking distance any shorter or the hills any less steep to climb.

Nineteen walkers started off and a fast pace was set by some who had personal targets in mind and after a few kilometres the group was stretching out, but as was stated it’s not a race or endurance test but a walk, nineteen started, nineteen finished. The walkers were ably assisted in their efforts on the day by stewards and medical and service support teams.

Walking on the day were Mick Cleary, Henry Corcoran, Martin Cosgrave, Sean Doyle, Danny Farrell, Paddy Gibney, Martin Kelly, Paul Kelly, Brendan Lynch, Tom McCormack, Paddy Murphy, Tony Murray, Dondy O’Connell, Jim Philips, Keith Ryan, Keith Ryan, Gerry Setright, Mick Tynan, Mick Wynne. The support team were Peter Webb, William Webb, Darren Webb and Martin Gorry.