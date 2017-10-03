Guide price of €3.5 m for Loughtown Stud in Maynooth

Loughtown Stud on 171 acres near Maynooth is for sale by public auction on Tuesday, October 24 in Carton House Hotel at 3pm with a guide price of €3.5m.

Loughtown Stud is renowned in the bloodstock industry having bred the 1963 Irish Derby winner Ragusa and hosting Archive, sire of the great Arkle at stud. Other famous horses associated with Loughtown Stud are Red God and Raise You Ten.

The land is laid out in 20 divisions ranging from Stallion paddocks and nursery paddocks to summer grazing paddocks.

A feature of the property are the magnificent mature trees some over a hundred years old.

There is extensive road frontage on the property while the lots are located just across a small country road from each other.

The main residence is a single storey ranch style residence presented in superb condition with style and imagination. The house although only has two bedrooms could easily be reconfigured to provide more. It is surrounded by attractive manicured lawns.

The beautiful cut stone two storey managers house has all the charm of a period house and comprises spacious family accommodation with 4 bedrooms. It is in need of some renovation and upgrading.

There are two further one and two bed staff apartments in the yard along with the three bed gate lodge at the back gate of the property.

In total facilities include 54 boxes, horse walker, lunging ring, covering ring, 3 stallion boxes, foaling boxes, silica sand outdoor arena, vets unit, office, hay and machinery sheds.

It will be sold by REA Coonans.