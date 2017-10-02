€1.62m price tag for Kildare town centre

Kildare Town Centre is up for sale with a guiding price of €1.62 million.

Conway Auctioneers and Lisney have been jointly appointed to offer for sale the largest multi let commercial investment in Kildare this year.

The joint agents have been instructed by Grant Thornton Receivers to sell Kildare Town Centre by Private Treaty with an asking price of €1,625,000.

The property includes 14 retail units, two office units, and three Kiosks plus basement car parking and the entire portfolio extends to 2.358 sq.m (25,380 sq.ft.). There are opportunities to increase rental income in the form of four units. Tenants include Kildare County Council which represents 34% of the rental income.

None of the tenants are effected by the sale.

The selling agent John Conway commented that “having recently jointly sold the Former Carlton Abbey Hotel in Athy, we are delighted with the opportunity to bring another important asset to the market. This sale will be a test of the strength of the investment market inKildare. We expect strong demand from a variety of potential bidders”.