Theft from stables in Kildare town

Kildare gardai are appealing for information about a theft from a stables in Kildare town on 18 September between 11pm and 6.30am the following morning.

A number of items were taken in the raid from the stables on Melitta Road which gardai are warning may appear in local markets for sale. The items include six head collars, a blue horse rug to the value of €300.

If you have any information contact Kildare garda station on 045 527730.