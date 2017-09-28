Jewelry stolen from house in Kildare town

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after a house was raided for jewelry and cash in Kildare town on Friday, September 22 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

The injured party returned home to Cherryville Cross in Kildare town and realised that the house alarm was going off and the house had been raided. Jewelry and a small amount of cash had been taken and some damaged had been caused to the alarm box.

Contact gardai on 045 527730 with any information.