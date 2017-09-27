€3000 worth of items stolen from garage near Athy

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after two bikes, a power drill and a strimmer to the value of €3000 were stolen from a garage outside Athy on Wednesday.

The shed at Colin in Moone was entered between 9.45am and 4.30pm and a bike and a navy racer were taken alongside a strimmer and a power drill.

Gardai are asking people to be viligent in case the items appear at local markets for sale.