Gardai seize €5,850 of drugs in Kildare town and Newbridge

The gardai drugs unit in Kildare seized €5,850 worth of drugs in Newbridge and Kildare town last week.

On Friday September 22 after a number of house searches gardai seized heroin, cannabis resin and herband cash in Bishopsland in Kildare town, Dara Park and Lakeside park in Newbridge and cocaine in Anne Street in Newbridge. Files have been sent to the DPP on all matters.

Gardai also searched a vehicle in Charlotte Street in Newbridge on September 22 at 1.35pm and two people were arrested to appear at Naas Dritrict Court on October 12 next.