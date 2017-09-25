Red handbag stolen from elderly lady in Newbridge

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after an elderly lady's handbag was taken off her in Canning Place in Newbridge on September 22 at 8.50pm on September 22.

The lady who is in her early 60's was walking home at the time when she was approached by a male who grabbed her bag. After a struggle he made off with her bag which was red and had a black purse and i phone 5 inside.

The bag has not yet been located.

Contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 with any information.